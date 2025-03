ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A new construction project on McKnight Road could cause problems for drivers in the North Hills.

The Babcock Blvd on-ramp to southbound McKnight Road will be closed for a month starting tomorrow.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. to learn what new traffic patterns are expected and how they could impact your drive.

