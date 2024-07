NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A portion of Route 119 was shut down due to an overturned tri-axle.

A Fayette County dispatcher said the call for the crash came in at 12:23 p.m.

No one was injured in the crash.

Route 119 South was shut down at Gallatin Avenue. It has since reopened.

