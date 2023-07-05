Local

Part of Route 19 in Peters Township closed for power line repairs

By WPXI.com News Staff

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A portion of Washington Road (Route 19) in Peters Township is closed.

According to the Peters Township Fire Department, the road is closed between Valley Brook Road and Moccasin Drive in both directions.

Officials said crews are working to remove power lines that came down across the roadway.

The closure is expected to last for a few hours.

