Pat Narduzzi: We’d Love to Play Penn State if They Would Play Us

By Karl Ludwig, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pat Narduzzi Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi speaks during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley) (Matt Kelley/AP)

Pat Narduzzi remains steadfast in his desire to renew the Keystone Classic against Penn State.

Narduzzi was asked about the importance of continuing the Backyard Brawl in Pittsburgh this season, and in the theme of rivalries, he doubled down on the importance of rivalries as a whole — including Penn State.

“Great to have that rivalry back,” Narduzzi said. “We embrace rivalries. We embrace rivalries. We’d love to play Penn State if they would play us. If they won’t play us, we’d love to play West Virginia as many times as we could play them. They’re coming back to Pittsburgh.

“Our kids couldn’t be more excited. They have an idea after two years what a real rivalry game is. I think you need to lose a rivalry game to understand what it means to you. These guys might be able to talk about that a little bit.”

Pitt is playing West Virginia for the third time in as many seasons, following a decade pause in the series, and there are additional games on the horizon. It’s a bit different when it comes to Penn State.

