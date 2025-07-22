Paul Skenes Tames Tigers, FINALLY Gets Rewarded With Win

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared onPGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates brushed off an abysmal performance this weekend by defeating the MLB-best Detroit Tigers 3-0 behind a dazzling start from Paul Skenes at PNC Park on Monday night.

How We Got There

Skenes (5-8) ended his winless drought after blanking the Tigers (60-41), who entered play with the best record in baseball, across six-strong innings.

The right-hander retired the first six batters he faced, worked out of a couple jams in the third and fourth innings before posting 1-2-3 fifth and sixth innings to end his night. He retired the final seven batters he faced

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group