Pediatricians seeing ‘normal’ uptick in respiratory illnesses

PITTSBURGH — While pediatricians are seeing an uptick in flu and upper respiratory viruses among children, the number of cases and the severity is in line with what’s standard for the season.

“Even though these numbers are rising, we’re expecting that,” said Dr. Joseph Aracri, AHN Pediatric Institute Chair. “It’s a normal viral season.”

Last year, Channel 11 reported on flu and RSV cases spiking around September and October, which is much earlier than the typical time.

“We’re starting to see that normal pattern, so we’re starting to see flu show up, strep throat starting to show up, and of course RSV with a little bit of COVID,” Dr. Aracri told us.

COVID, he said, is just “one of our seasonal respiratory illnesses” now, and has not been causing significant disease in children.

He suggests testing your child if they’re set to be around a vulnerable population, but “if it’s just a regular gathering and it’s mild respiratory symptoms, then I don’t think you need to test.”

He noted that mild cold-like symptoms should not cause panic and may not warrant a trip to the doctor.

You do, however, want to seek medical treatment if your child is experiencing a fever of 100.4 or higher for more than 3 days, a severe cough to the point that they’re vomiting or struggling to breathe, a significant sore throat, headache or stomachache, rash, or ear pain.

Doctors remind people to practice good handwashing, to not share cups or utensils and to avoid touching your mouth, eyes or nose.

