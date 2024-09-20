Pellet gun found in student’s car on Montour School District campus

Local

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A pellet gun was found in a student’s car on the Montour School District campus Friday.

In a letter sent to families, superintendent Dr. Christopher Stone said the pellet gun was confiscated from a high school student’s vehicle. It never entered any school buildings.

Robinson Township police and the school district administration are investigating the details of this incident.

“As always, student and staff well-being remain our top priority,” the letter said.

