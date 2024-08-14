Penguins Acquire Cody Glass, Draft Picks From Nashville

This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday acquired center Cody Glass from the Nashville Predators and continued to stockpile draft picks, also receiving a 2025 third-rounder and a 2026 sixth-rounder.

Nashville received minor-league forward Jordan Frasca.

Glass, 25, would seem to be another depth forward addition for the Penguins. He has one year remaining on a contract with a $2.5 million salary cap hit, so the Predators get cap relief from the trade.

In 2017, Glass was the first ever draft pick by the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, taken sixth overall. He has size — listed at 6 feet 3, 206 pounds — but has not necessarily lived up to his pedigree.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group