Penguins announce time change for home game against Krakens on Monday to support Steelers

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that they are changing the start time for their game against the Krakens on Monday.

The game was originally scheduled to start at 6 p.m. but the team says they will now play at 1 p.m. so that fans can also watch the Steelers play the Bill in the playoffs.

“When you play Pittsburgh, you play the whole city,” said President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin. “The Penguins are proud to adjust our puck drop to 1:00 PM on Monday against the Kraken to allow our fans time to get back home and watch our beloved Steelers win over the Bills.”

The Steelers game was postponed on Saturday due to expected dangerous weather conditions in Buffalo. The game will now start at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone who comes to the Penguins game is encouraged to bring a Terrible Towel. Doors for the game open at 11:30 a.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group