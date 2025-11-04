Penguins domination becomes terrible loss to Maple Leafs

TORONTO — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

What happened? The Pittsburgh Penguins (8-4-2) dominated the first two periods and tripled the Toronto Maple Leafs on the shot clock. And led by three on the scoreboard, too.

And then, they didn’t. And then, it all crashed around them.

An explosive burst of offense and life by the Toronto Maple Leafs early in the third period erased the Penguins’ lead in just 3:24. By 6:55 of the third period, the Penguins’ swagger had become a case of Uh Oh.

The Penguins never regained their footing, and Toronto got the winner later in the third period when Bobby McMann beat Owen Pickering to the net, then got his own rebound and quickly shot it past Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry at 13:43 for the game winner.

Toronto scored four unanswered goals for a 4-3 win at Scotiabank Arena on Monday.

Penguins coach Dan Muse gave the boys a day off Sunday following their Saturday afternoon splat against the Winnipeg Jets in the third leg of their four-game road trip.

Monday, the Penguins flexed every muscle they had for 40 minutes, and a couple that they’re just discovering as rookie Ben Kindel snapped a pair of goals.

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group