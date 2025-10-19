Penguins Flying, Jarry Unbeatable in Shutout Win

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Despite some spotty defensive work by both teams, a goaltending duel emerged between Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic.

In a fast-paced game without penalties, plenty of quality scoring chances, and entertaining hockey, the Pittsburgh Penguins (4-2-0) beat the San Jose Sharks (0-3-2) 3-0 at the SAP Center on Thursday.

The Penguins have won two in a row and won two of three on the three-game West Coast swing through Anaheim, LA, and San Jose.

Nedeljkovic turned aside 18 shots and 10 high-danger chances in the first period. The former Penguins goalie kept his team in the game as the Penguins attacked.

Jarry not only kept pace, he outdueled his former comrade.

