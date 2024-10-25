Penguins Game 9 vs. Struggling Oilers; Lines, Notes

EDMONTON, Alberta — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (3-4-1) are in a rough patch. They are winless in their last three games, and their bad habit of punting third-period leads cost them again Tuesday in a shootout loss to the Calgary Flames. After a day off and a practice in Edmonton, the Penguins face the Edmonton Oilers (2-4-1) on Friday at Rogers Place.

The puck drops just after 9 p.m. ET.

The game is the first of back-to-backs and features the marquee matchup of Penguins captain Sidney Crosby vs. Connor McDavid.

