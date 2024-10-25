Local

Penguins Game 9 vs. Struggling Oilers; Lines, Notes

By Dan Kingerski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) and Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid play during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. The Penguins won 3-1.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

By Dan Kingerski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

EDMONTON, Alberta — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (3-4-1) are in a rough patch. They are winless in their last three games, and their bad habit of punting third-period leads cost them again Tuesday in a shootout loss to the Calgary Flames. After a day off and a practice in Edmonton, the Penguins face the Edmonton Oilers (2-4-1) on Friday at Rogers Place.

The puck drops just after 9 p.m. ET.

The game is the first of back-to-backs and features the marquee matchup of Penguins captain Sidney Crosby vs. Connor McDavid.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Mother says her son who has autism was left alone on Pittsburgh school van, driver stopped at hotel
  • Suspect charged after carjacking leads to crash that pulls down pole, wires, knocks out power
  • Aliquippa fighting back after youth teams voted out of Beaver County Youth Football League
  • VIDEO: Butler County releases 911 calls from shooting at July Trump rally
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read