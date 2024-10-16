Penguins injury updates; Lizotte rakes big step

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ full roster will get some additions sooner rather than later. Coach Mike Sullivan updated a few of the injuries suffered in preseason as the team awaits those players, and future roster decisions await, as well.

Penguins forward Blake Lizotte took the next step in his concussion recovery by skating Wednesday morning before the game. Sullivan clarified that it wasn’t the first time he’d skated, but it was the first elevated session.

Lizotte, 26, suffered a concussion during the Penguins preseason game against the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 29 during the Kraft Hockeyville game in Sudbury. An errant puck hit Lizotte in the head while he sat on the bench on the first shift of the game. He has not joined the Penguins in official practice or morning skate since.

