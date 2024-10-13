Local

Penguins mistakes lead to Maple Leafs goals; Pens lose 4-2

Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander, left, works around Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (1-2-0) have been characteristically inconsistent to begin the 2024-25 NHL season. One bad game. One good game. And, on Saturday, one game entirely in the middle.

Their middle game was not good enough as the Toronto Maple Leafs (2-1-0) scored a pair of goals within 2:03 early in the second period, and Mitch Marner scored a breakaway goal earlier in the third period for a 4-2 Toronto win at Scotiabank Arena.

The Penguins made it interesting later in the third period when Evgeni Malkin earned assist No. 801 with a rush, drop pass to Rickard Rakell, and center drive to create a screen. Rakell (1) snapped a wrister past Toronto goalie Anthony Stolarz at 12:29.

However, the Penguins could not get the tying goal, try as they did with a couple of net-front scrums.

