Penguins open season against Blackhawks

PITTSBURGH — A new chapter of Penguins hockey begins Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Many massive storylines are coming into the matchup with the Blackhawks.

But one of the biggest pieces of news on the day is that Jake Guentzel will be in the Penguins lineup.

Guentzel had surgery on his ankle in August and there was some doubt about his status to start the year, but head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed the winger will play.

The Penguins are looking to bounce back after they failed to make the playoffs last season, for the first time in 16 years.

When we spoke with the President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas yesterday, he borrowed a Mike Tomlin-ism, saying that there’s a standard that’s set in the building where every day, they expect to win each day, stack those days and that leads to their ultimate goal this season: contending and winning the Stanley Cup.

The other big storyline is on the opposing bench.

No. 1 overall pick in the NHL Draft, Connor Bedard, is set to make his debut.

The 18-year-old will be facing off against Sidney Crosby, who made his NHL debut 18 years ago this week.

