Penguins Preview: Muse creates ‘kids line’ for game against Flyers

PHILADELPHIA — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (12-7-5) are fresh from an embarrassing loss Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, who dismantled them, 7-2. The Penguins badly need some mojo, and they may get it in the form of a rookie and a tough guy when they face the Philadelphia Flyers (14-7-3) at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m.

The last time the teams met was Oct. 28. Each team had a game-winning goal in overtime overturned before the Flyers finally won in a shootout. It was pure chaos, and pure Penguins vs. Flyers.

The Penguins recalled rookie Rutger McGoarty from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Monday, but the team also recalled a player more known for his toughness, Boko Imama.

Penguins coach Dan Muse will unleash the rookies, pairing three of them together on a “Kids Line,” the likes of which have not been seen in Pittsburgh in a long time. Ben Kindel will center McGroarty and Ville Koivunen.

