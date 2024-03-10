Penguins’ struggles continue, Oilers win 4-0

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have had a rough weekend.

The Edmonton Oilers visited PPG Paints Arena for an afternoon game on Sunday and went home with a victory.

Connor McDavid kicked things off for the Oilers with an unassisted goal 1:08 seconds into the first period. Mattias Ekholm followed up with another goal later in the period.

Despite the strong start to the game from the Oilers, Tristan Jarry did his best to keep the Oilers under control. He stopped 38 shots for Pittsburgh.

Bryan Rust made his return after missing seven games because of an upper-body injury but it did little to help the Pens’ offense.

Darnell Nurse pushed the Oilers to their final 4-point lead after he scored twice in the third period.

Their victory over the Penguins gave the Oilers their sixth straight win over Pittsburgh.

The Penguins will head to Ottawa to try to lock in and find a win on Tuesday.

Associated Press reporter Will Graves contributed to this article.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group