Penn Hills increasing security at football games following shots fired incident near Wolvarena

PENN HILLS, Pa. — In response to shots being fired near a high school football game between Penn Hills and Woodland Hills, the Penn Hills School District is increasing security at its next game.

In a letter sent to parents, Superintendent Dr. John Mozzocio says the district is examining its “safety readiness and procedures” for its game against North Allegheny on Friday and will be increasing the security presence at its stadium. Students from either school will have to abide by the following rules:

Students must buy tickets to the football game during a school pre-sale and show their student ID to enter the stadium.

Any Penn Hills student who doesn’t buy a pre-sale ticket must have a parent or guardian come with them to the gate to purchase a ticket. High school students will be required to show their student ID.

All students in grades K-8 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian throughout. These students will be given a wristband to indicate to security that they should be with an adult.

The security changes come after shots were fired in Turtle Creek during the fourth quarter of a game between Penn Hills and Woodland Hills, and a man leaving the game was hit in the leg by a bullet.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Man shot in Turtle Creek near Woodland Hills stadium during high school football game, police say

“The Penn Hills School District would like to thank local law enforcement for their prompt response and Woodland Hills School District security and staff for helping to clear the stadium as safely as possible. We are grateful that the student-athletes, cheerleaders, marching bands, and spectators from Penn Hills and Woodland Hills are safe,” Mozzocio said in his letter.

Mozzocio said no Penn Hills High School students were involved in the shots fired incident.

The football team and coaches had access to district administration officials and counselors on Saturday. Counselors are also being made available on Tuesday for staff and students.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group