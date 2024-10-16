Local

Penn Hills man accused of assaulting women in local parks facing new charges

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Isaiah Rivers (Allegheny County Jail)

PITTSBURGH — New charges have been filed against a Penn Hills man accused of assaulting several women walking in local parks.

>> Cell phone of man arrested for lewd acts in Frick Park reveals evidence of more victims, police say

In police paperwork obtained by Channel 11 on Tuesday, Isaiah Rivers is accused of following a woman while she was walking in Frick Park.

The woman said she noticed she was being followed and then Rivers touched her and ran away.

According to police, video evidence on Rivers’s cell phone led to the new charges.

Rivers was previously charged after a woman told police he approached her from behind, lifted up her dress and touched her inappropriately.

