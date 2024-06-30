Penn State graduate to compete in 2024 Paris Olympics gymnastics

A Penn State graduate is heading to Paris to compete in the Olympics.

Sam Zakutney will be a member of Team Canada’s men’s gymnastics team.

Zakutney is an Ottawa, Ontario native and competed as a Nittany Lion. During his time with Penn State, he was a three-time All-American and was the Big-Ten Conference Freshman of the Year in 2017.

He also took the gold in the 2019 Canadian Championships.

You can watch the 2024 Paris Olympics on Channel 11 starting July 26.

