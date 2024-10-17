PennDOT advises safety precautions ahead of Halloween

PENNSYLVANIA — Halloween is just around the corner, and PennDOT has tips to keep kids and adults alike safe on the holiday.

“It’s time for Halloween parades, trick-or-treating and holiday celebrations,” said Tina Gibbs, District 10 Community Relations Coordinator. “We want everyone to enjoy their events, but the number one priority regardless of your activity is safety.”

PennDOT said drivers should be extra cautious during trick-or-treat events, especially in residential neighborhoods, where children will not necessarily be paying attention to traffic.

Pedestrians are advised to make sure they are visible to drivers. Consider adding reflective tape to costumes, carrying a flashlight or wearing glow sticks. Instead of masks, which can obstruct vision, use face paint to complete a costume.

PennDOT said parents and guardians should remind children to:

Never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

Cross at street corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks when available.

Put down electronic devices and pay attention to their surroundings.

Look both ways before crossing the street.

Always walk on sidewalks, when available. If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic.

If you plan on going to Halloween parties, you should plan your safe ride home ahead of time, PennDOT said.

