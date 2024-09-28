PennDOT warning Luke Bryan concert attendees to expect heavy traffic conditions

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — PennDOT is warning drivers headed to the Luke Bryan concert in Westmoreland County that they could get stuck in traffic.

The country music star is playing a special concert on Saturday at the Cunningham Family Farm on 355 Fitz Henry Road in South Huntingdon Township.

PennDOT says the increase in travel in the area could cause some of these delays.

Construction projects are also happening on Routes 51 and I-70.

Route 51 will have a single-lane restriction at the I-70 interchange between McKenery Drive/Snyder Lane and Cobble Lane/Porter Road in Westmoreland County.

I-70 eastbound will have a single-lane restriction from Saturday night at 7 p.m. into Monday at 6 a.m. between the North Junction Exit 18 and Beau Street Exit 20 in Washington County.

Drivers are asked to stay up to date with PennDOT’s road conditions by visiting their website.

