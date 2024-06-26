Local

Pennsylvania Amish girl, 9, dies after being dragged by horse

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An Amish girl from Pennsylvania died after she was dragged by a horse Tuesday.

NBC News affiliate WGAL reports that the Lancaster County coroner said the horse dragged the girl about a quarter of a mile at a farm in Salisbury Township.

The girl had been training the horse with a lead wrapped around her wrist when it somehow became spooked and took off, WGAL said.

She died at the hospital from what is believed to be multiple traumatic injuries and her death has been ruled an accident, WGAL reports.

