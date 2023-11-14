Pennsylvania attorney general reaches settlement with Omni over ‘resort fees’

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry has reached a settlement with the owners of a Downtown Pittsburgh hotel over “resort fees.”

According to a news release, this is part of Henry’s latest crackdown on so-called “resort fees,” which are hidden charges that can have you feeling sticker shock when you check out.

Omni, who owns the Omni William Penn Hotel, agreed to disclose all fees upfront in the settlement.

“The fairness we seek for consumers is reasonable and appropriate— be upfront with shoppers who have many lodging options and are free to explore those options,” Henry said. “These hidden, 11th-hour, resort fees dupe consumers into thinking they are getting a better deal than the actual bottom line. We credit Omni for stepping up and committing to fix this deceptive practice.”

Omni also owns the Bedford Springs Resort in Bedford County.

