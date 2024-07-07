Pennsylvania Capitol evacuated Saturday following emailed bomb threat

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The State Capitol Complex was evacuated on Saturday because of an emailed bomb threat.

NBC News affiliate WGAL obtained a copy of the email titled “My Manifesto,” where an individual claims that “highly lethal” devices were hidden around the Pennsylvania State Capitol and Pennsylvania Judicial Center “in the name of Palestine.”

In a statement, the communications director for the PA Department of General Services confirmed the evacuation to WGAL and said Capitol Police didn’t find any explosives during a K-9 perimeter search of the Capitol Complex.

Capitol Police, the FBI, the Pennsylvania State Police and other local agencies are conducting a comprehensive search and investigation into the threat.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group