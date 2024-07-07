Local

Pennsylvania Capitol evacuated Saturday following emailed bomb threat

By WPXI.com News Staff

WPXI - Pennsylvania State Capitol WPXI - Pennsylvania State Capitol

By WPXI.com News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The State Capitol Complex was evacuated on Saturday because of an emailed bomb threat.

NBC News affiliate WGAL obtained a copy of the email titled “My Manifesto,” where an individual claims that “highly lethal” devices were hidden around the Pennsylvania State Capitol and Pennsylvania Judicial Center “in the name of Palestine.”

In a statement, the communications director for the PA Department of General Services confirmed the evacuation to WGAL and said Capitol Police didn’t find any explosives during a K-9 perimeter search of the Capitol Complex.

Capitol Police, the FBI, the Pennsylvania State Police and other local agencies are conducting a comprehensive search and investigation into the threat.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man dies after being shot by woman while trying to enter house in Carrick
  • Pine Township neighbors react after 2 men found dead in pool on July 4th holiday
  • LGBTQ advocates mourn Mercer County teen as some call for hate crime charges
  • VIDEO: Pitt legend Bobby Grier dead at 91
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read