Pennsylvania Lottery jackpot worth $180K shared by 6 winning tickets, including 2 locally

Six winning Treasure Hunt tickets from Sunday’s drawing, including two from our area, will share a jackpot prize of $180,000. Each ticket will receive an individual prize of $30,000.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 5, 11, 13, 25 and 27.

Four of the winning tickets were sold at Lottery retailers in Allegheny, Washington, Erie and Luzerne counties. The specific retailer locations in the Pittsburgh region include Sheetz in Moon Township and Dierken’s Pharmacy in Monongahela. These retailers have proven to be popular spots for lottery players in their respective areas.

More than 59,700 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing.

