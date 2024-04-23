Pennsylvania Primary 2024: Full election coverage

The polls for the Pennsylvania primary election open at 7 a.m., and there are some things to keep in mind, especially if you are a first-time voter or if it’s your first time voting in a new precinct.

If either of those is the case, you must show ID. If you don’t have your ID, you can return with or must be offered a provisional ballot.

If you received a ballot in the mail and then decide you want to vote at the polls, bring your mail ballot, including the outer return envelope. If you no longer have those materials, or if you never received your requested ballot in the mail, you can vote by provisional ballot at your polling place.

In the city of Pittsburgh, several CitiParks Recreation and Senior Centers that serve as polling locations are closed.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group