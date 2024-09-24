Local

Pennsylvania State Police asking for public’s help to find person accused of popping tire

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person accused of popping a tire in White Township.

State police in Indiana County said on Aug. 21 at around 10 p.m., the suspect took what appeared to be a knife and punctured one of the tires on the victim’s car.

The incident of criminal mischief happened North 5th Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 724-357-1960.

