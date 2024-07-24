Pennsylvania State Police Corporal shot during warrant service in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) Corporal was shot in Lancaster Wednesday morning.

Troopers were conducting a warrant service pursuant to an ongoing investigation in Lancaster City at 6:19 p.m. when the Corporal, who was assisting in the warrant service, was shot in the arm.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

The Corporal was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening bullet wound. He is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

