Pennsylvania State Police K9 Rom to be honored before 2023 National Dog Show on Channel 11

PENNSYLVANIA — When you watch the 2023 National Dog Show on Channel 11 this year, you may see a familiar face.

Pennsylvania State Police K9 Rom, who was heavily involved in the search for Chester County prison escapee Danelo Cavalcante, will be honored before this year’s National Dog Show.

Trooper Lucious Fludd will also sing the national anthem at the opening of the show alongside the PSP color guard, state police said.

You can watch the 2023 National Dog Show on Channel 11 after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

