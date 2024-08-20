Pennsylvania State Police in Westmoreland County looking for runaway 14-year-old

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Westmoreland County are looking for a runaway teenager.

Enrique Valle-Pizarro, 14, is missing from his home on Slightown Road in Salem Township.

Enrique is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 146 pounds.

Police said Enrique could be in the Jeannette or Greensburg area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

