Pennsylvania State Police in Westmoreland County looking for runaway 14-year-old

By WPXI.com News Staff

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Westmoreland County are looking for a runaway teenager.

Enrique Valle-Pizarro, 14, is missing from his home on Slightown Road in Salem Township.

Enrique is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 146 pounds.

Police said Enrique could be in the Jeannette or Greensburg area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

