Pennsylvania Turnpike shut down to all traffic near Monroeville due to downed wires

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Wires down on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Monroeville causing ‘major delays’ Wires down on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Monroeville causing ‘major delays’ (Pennsylvania Turnpike)

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike near Monroeville is experiencing ‘major delays’ because wires down on the roadway.

An off-pike crash caused power and communication lines to come down across the entire interstate at the Pittsburgh exit, the turnpike said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Eastbound traffic is getting past the scene using the eastbound Pittsburgh Interchange entry ramp. Westbound traffic is getting past using the westbound exit ramp at the Pittsburgh exit.

Motorists should seek alternate routes.

