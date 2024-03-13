Pennsylvania Turnpike shut down to all traffic near Monroeville due to downed wires

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike near Monroeville is experiencing ‘major delays’ because wires down on the roadway.

An off-pike crash caused power and communication lines to come down across the entire interstate at the Pittsburgh exit, the turnpike said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Eastbound traffic is getting past the scene using the eastbound Pittsburgh Interchange entry ramp. Westbound traffic is getting past using the westbound exit ramp at the Pittsburgh exit.

Motorists should seek alternate routes.

Channel 11 has a crew heading to the scene. Watch Channel 11 News at 4 p.m. for the latest information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group