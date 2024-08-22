PEOPLE Magazine names Sheetz among top 10 on ‘Companies that Care’ list

PITTSBURGH — PEOPLE Magazine has named Sheetz to this year’s “Companies that Care” list.

The eighth annual list highlights the top companies in the U.S. that have succeeded in business while also demonstrating outstanding respect, care and concern for their employees and their communities.

Sheetz is ranked ninth on this year’s list, which is the highest the company has ever been ranked.

“Giving back and helping those we serve is at the forefront of everything we do. That is why being included on this list is something we are not taking for granted,” said Travis Sheetz, President & CEO of Sheetz. “We are truly honored to be ranked ninth on this list, standing alongside some of the leading companies in the country that prioritize the well-being of their communities.”

This year’s Companies that Care rankings are based on over 1.3 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees.

According to a news release, 88% of employees surveyed at Sheetz said it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Additionally, 91% of Sheetz employees feel good about the ways the company contributes to the community.

“What these companies prove is that taking care of your workforce is an investment — not a cost,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “And companies that do it the right way will reap the benefits: more engagement, faster innovation, and a healthy bottom line.”

“Each year, we look forward to highlighting the innovative ways these companies give back to their employees, communities, and the world,” says Wendy Naugle, PEOPLE editor-in-chief. “Celebrating the care and kindness they show is a natural extension of our editorial mission — to show what’s possible when ordinary people commit to extraordinary endeavors.”

