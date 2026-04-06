Perry South residents say vehicle crashing into home is part of ongoing problem on dangerous street

PITTSBURGH — Neighbors in the city’s Perry South neighborhood are frustrated due to repeated crashes along their residential street.

Adejah Martin has lived on Danbury Street in Perry South for three years. Last summer, her boyfriend’s parked car was destroyed.

“It was totaled from speed. A drunk driver flew up the street and crashed into his car and totaled it,” Martin said.

Before that, she says another neighbor lost their pet due to a speeding driver.

“Someone down the street lost their dog. It was run over and killed on this street,” Martin said.

And just this Saturday, another accident when a driver told police he tried to avoid something on the road and lost control.

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“Going airborne, clearing a driveway, taking out a fence and going into someone’s house. You’re not doing that unless you’re going well over 25 miles per hour which is the speed limit here on this street.”

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The car caught fire inside the home, forcing the woman who lives there out. Longtime Danbury Street neighbors are fed up.

“If that’s not informational enough i don’t know what is,” Brittney Ogilvie said.

Neighbors say they even signed a petition and gave it to the city, urging them to install speed bumps.

“We’re not asking for our homes to be paid off, we’re not asking for money. All we’re asking for is recognition here,” Ogilvie said.

“Everyone on the street has a signed a petition to put speed bumps on the block - they won’t. This entire street was paved last summer or something like that - they neglected to put speed bumps in,” Martin said.

Channel 11 reached out to the City for comment today, which confirms that DOMI looked into Danbury Street back in 2021. At that time, it was determined via a traffic counter that most drivers were going under 31 m.p.h.

The Mayor’s office says DOMI will take another look at Danbury Street and that the traffic team will want to recollect data and go from there.

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