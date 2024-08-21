Person flown to hospital after crash in Fayette County

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was flown to a hospital in Morgantown after a crash in Fayette County on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Route 51 and Upper Middletown Road in Menallen Township around 9:30 p.m.

Fayette County 911 tells Channel 11 that two cars were involved in the crash.

No other injuries were reported. The victim’s condition has not been released.

The Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.

