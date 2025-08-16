Person hospitalized after crash in Millvale

A crash in Millvale left one person injured Saturday.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor said the crash in the 600 block of North Avenue was first reported around 3:30 p.m.

Channel 11 crews on scene saw two cars with front-end damage being towed away, and people clearing the streets of debris.

Fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital, but they’re expected to be alright.

