Person taken to hospital after crash on Parkway East near Squirrel Hill Tunnel

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A person was taken to a local hospital after a crash on the Parkway East on Sunday evening.

The crash happened before the Squirrel Hill Tunnel, near mile marker 74 around 6:20 p.m., according to an Allegheny County 911 supervisor.

Traffic cameras show a large emergency response in the area with delays.

It’s not clear how badly the victim was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

