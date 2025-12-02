Person taken to hospital after house fire in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person was taken to a hospital after a house fire in Penn Hills.

Members of the Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company said crews were called to the 400 block of Hochberg Road at 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

Smoke was visible when they arrived.

Everyone was able to get out of the house, but firefighters said the homeowner was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire started in the kitchen.

Firefighters said they faced hoarding conditions inside.

