Piper’s Pub vet and partner to debut new Pitch on Butler soccer bar in Lawrenceville

By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

New Lawrenceville soccer bar A sandwich board sign in front of the former No Names Pub at 4717 Butler St. in Lawrenceville posted during the neighborhood's annual cookie tour event announced the new bar to come, Pitch on Butler, which is seeking to appeal to Pittsburgh's soccer fans. (TIM SCHOOLEY/PBT)

PITTSBURGH — Partners Bryan Muha and Mercedes Farrell are breaking away toward the goal.

After coming up with the plan to establish a new sports bar catering to Pittsburgh’s soccer fans somewhere in the city’s East End, they now have it in the former No Names Pub on a stretch of Butler Street in Lawrenceville across from the Allegheny Cemetery.

Now, they’re cleaning and painting and putting together a menu and meeting with beer suppliers as they work to reopen the former pub that closed a few weeks ago as their own new creation, Pitch on Butler.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

