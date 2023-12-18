Piper’s Pub vet and partner to debut new Pitch on Butler soccer bar in Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH — Partners Bryan Muha and Mercedes Farrell are breaking away toward the goal.

After coming up with the plan to establish a new sports bar catering to Pittsburgh’s soccer fans somewhere in the city’s East End, they now have it in the former No Names Pub on a stretch of Butler Street in Lawrenceville across from the Allegheny Cemetery.

Now, they’re cleaning and painting and putting together a menu and meeting with beer suppliers as they work to reopen the former pub that closed a few weeks ago as their own new creation, Pitch on Butler.

