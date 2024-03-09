Local

Pirates continue homer barrage in loss to Tigers

By Griffin Floyd: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

Pittsburgh’s offensive onslaught continued on Saturday afternoon, as the team hit four more home runs to add to their spring training league lead, but they couldn’t secure the win as pitching woes sank the Pirates in their 8-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

The Pirates took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with Liover Peguero drawing a one-out walk to set up an opposite-field home run from first baseman Jake Lamb. Detroit drew even in the bottom of the frame starting with a triple from designated hitter Matt Vierling. Gio Urshela singled him home, tagging Ortiz with his first earned run of the spring, then a walk and another single knotted the game at two.

Ortiz and catcher Henry Davis combined for a strike ‘em out, throw ‘em out double play in the second, then Ortiz got Vierling to chase a slider to end the inning.

