Pirates Have Forgettable Performance vs. Reds on Otherwise Memorable Day

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Derek Shelton removes pitcher Jake Woodford in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton removes pitcher Jake Woodford in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) (Barry Reeger/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

All the excitement from the Pittsburgh Pirates pregame Hall of Fame festivities was short-lived. The Pirates recognized Barry Bonds, Jim Leyland and Manny Sanguillen as the three inductees in the class of 2024 on the field prior to first pitch.

But once the festivities concluded and the game started, the Pirates were dismantled by the Cincinnati Reds, falling 10-2 at PNC Park in front of a sellout crowd at PNC Park on Saturday night.

Recap

The Reds (63-67) put up a four-spot in the top of the first inning against Jake Woodford (0-6). After back-to-back walks with one out, TJ Friedl singled home the first run of the game and Spencer Steer followed with a two-run double. Ty France capped off the big opening frame with a sacrifice fly.

