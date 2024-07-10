Sports

Pirates homer 5 times in 12-2 win over Brewers

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pirates Brewers Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Rowdy Tellez hits a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (Morry Gash/AP)

MILWAUKEE — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Joey Bart hit a grand slam and Rowdy Tellez connected on the 100th home run of his career as part of a five-homer night for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 12-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Tuesday.

For the second-straight game, the Pirates (44-47) used a huge sixth inning to carry them to a win.

With the score tied at 2-all, the Pirates opened the sixth inning with a pair of hits. Nick Gonzales then singled off the glove of third baseman Vinny Capra which allowed Bryan Reynolds to score from third.

Click here to read the full recap from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

    Most Read