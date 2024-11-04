Pirates’ Jared Triolo wins Gold Glove Award

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

For the second straight season, a Pittsburgh Pirates player was named a recipient of a Gold Glove award. Jared Triolo was announced as a Rawlings Gold Glove winner for National League utility players on Sunday night.

Triolo becomes the third player to win the award at the utility position in the National League since it was created in 2022. He edged out finalists Brendan Donovan (Cardinals) and Kiké Hernandez (Dodgers) to take home the hardware.

The 26-year-old broke camp as the Pirates’ starting second baseman and recorded six defensive runs saved at the position. The majority of his playing time this past season came at third base in place of the injured Ke’Bryan Hayes, where Triolo was responsible for two defensive runs saved.

