Pirates Mowed Down by Michael King as Losing Streak Hits 9

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pirates Padres baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz tosses his bat as he walks back to the dugout after popping out during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Gregory Bull/AP)

SAN DIEGO — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were shut down by Michael King and the San Diego Padres in a 3-0 loss at PETCO Park on Tuesday night, giving them their ninth-straight loss.

A walk, hit by pitch and fielding error from shortstop Oneil Cruz loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the first inning against Luis Ortiz. Center fielder Ji Hwan Bae made a fantastic diving grab to rob Manny Machado of at least a base hit. Instead, the sacrifice fly put the Padres (68-53) ahead by a score of 1-0.

Ortiz avoided disaster by getting Xander Bogaerts to bounce into an inning-ending double play.

