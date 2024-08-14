Local

Pirates Preview: Bucs look to avoid 10th-straight loss vs. Martín Pérez, Padres

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Mitch Keller Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller (23) during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John McCoy) (John McCoy/AP)

SAN DIEGO — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were shutout 3-0 by the San Diego Padres for their ninth loss in as many games.

Michael King recorded 10 of the 15 strikeouts from Padres’ pitching as the Pirates looked completely overmatched at the plate throughout the game.

Mitch Keller will be on the mound for the Pirates (56-63) as they look for their first win since Aug. 3. They’ll see a familiar face in Martín Pérez, who is making his third start since he was traded to the Padres (68-53).

