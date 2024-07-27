Pirates Preview: Bucs need bounce back after Friday’s blown game

PHOENIX — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Despite building an early three-run lead, the Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 4-3 by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the opening game of the series on Friday night.

Joshua Palacios and Andrew McCutchen built the early lead by Arizona rallied off of Luis Ortiz and Carmen Mlodzinski to storm back and beat the Bucs.

The Pirates (52-51) will look to even their weekend series against the Diamondbacks (54-50) in another matchup at Chase Field on Saturday night.

