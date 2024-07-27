Local

Pirates Preview: Bucs need bounce back after Friday’s blown game

By Danny Demilio: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

Pirates Preview: Bucs need bounce back after Friday’s blown game Despite building an early three-run lead, the Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 4-3 by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the opening game of the series on Friday night. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

PHOENIX —

Despite building an early three-run lead, the Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 4-3 by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the opening game of the series on Friday night.

Joshua Palacios and Andrew McCutchen built the early lead by Arizona rallied off of Luis Ortiz and Carmen Mlodzinski to storm back and beat the Bucs.

The Pirates (52-51) will look to even their weekend series against the Diamondbacks (54-50) in another matchup at Chase Field on Saturday night.

