Pirates Preview: Bucs Try for More Fireworks on 4th of July

The Pittsburgh Pirates capped off a perfect homestand with a 5-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon.

The win was the third shutout in a row from the Pirates, who outscored the Cardinals and New York Mets 43-4 for back-to-back series sweeps.

The Pirates (38-50) will look to keep things rolling on the road against the Seattle Mariners (45-42) on Friday. Happy 4th of July, America!

