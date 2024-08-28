Local

Pirates Preview: Can Paul Skenes and Bucs salvage series?

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Paul Skenes Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated by the Chicago Cubs for the second-straight not, falling 9-5 on Tuesday.

Jared Jones returned from the injured list but looked rusty. The rookie right-hander allowed five runs and a pair of home runs in four innings in his first start with the Pirates since early July.

It’ll be another rookie on the mound in the series finale as Paul Skenes toes the rubber for the Pirates (62-70) as they look to salvage the series against the Cubs (67-66).

