Pirates Preview: Can’t afford to lose more ground

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pirates rally but Aroldis Chapman blows save in Pirates' 3-2 loss to Mets Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Luis L. Ortiz delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 7, 2024.

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates came up just short in the 10th inning and lost 9-8 to the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

David Bednar blew the save in the ninth inning and the Padres scored three runs against Colin Holderman in the 10th. The Pirates rallied for two runs in the bottom of the extra frame but couldn’t push across the tying run.

The Pirates (56-57) are in need of a win to cap off a miserable homestand in the series finale against the Padres (63-52) on Thursday afternoon.

