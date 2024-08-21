Pirates Preview: Domingo Germán gets first start in rubber match

TEXAS — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates bounced back after dropping the series opener with a 4-0 shutout win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

Mitch Keller earned his first win in over a month after tossing seven-shutout innings and Bryan De La Cruz ripped a two-run single to lift Pittsburgh to a win.

The Pirates (59-66) will look to take the series against the Rangers (58-69) as right-hander Domingo Germán makes his first start in the black and gold.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group