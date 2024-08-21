Local

Pirates Preview: Domingo Germán gets first start in rubber match

Pirates Brewers Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Rowdy Tellez hits a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

TEXAS — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates bounced back after dropping the series opener with a 4-0 shutout win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

Mitch Keller earned his first win in over a month after tossing seven-shutout innings and Bryan De La Cruz ripped a two-run single to lift Pittsburgh to a win.

The Pirates (59-66) will look to take the series against the Rangers (58-69) as right-hander Domingo Germán makes his first start in the black and gold.

